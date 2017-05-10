Finally, an answer to the eternal que...

Finally, an answer to the eternal question, a why is this art?a

Read more: The Miami Herald

If you find yourself asking why urinals and Brillo boxes are "art," head to the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale for "Some Aesthetic Decisions: A Centennial Celebration of Marcel Duchamp's 'Fountain,'" on display through Sept. 3. Better yet, catch museum director Bonnie Clearwater's talk on the subject at 5 p.m. May 13, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd.; nsuartmuseum.org .

