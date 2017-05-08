Fight over extending Dolphin Expressw...

Fight over extending Dolphin Expressway into Kendall gets one-month delay

Read more: The Miami Herald

It will take at least another month before Miami-Dade considers extending the Dolphin Expressway into Kendall, after county commissioners postponed a key committee vote on the controversial plan. Jose "Pepe" Diaz, the commissioner sponsoring legislation to allow the expansion, did not attend a Tuesday committee meeting slated to hear the proposal.

