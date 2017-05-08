Family-friendly things to do: Ride bi...

Family-friendly things to do: Ride bikes, meet marine animal moms

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

To celebrate Mother's Day Weekend, the Seaquarium is offering free admission to all mothers who bring a card for the park's marine animal moms - plus, up to four guests will receive 50 percent off regular admission. Details: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-365-2501 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; regular admission $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... 7 hr Stan Yenz 5
Lifeguard Pride 8 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 3
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) 8 hr malo 96
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! Mon Moe Greens Eyeball 10
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out Mon old friend 1
GlassesUSA.com - bad May 5 Glasses 1
Khloe and Kim Kardashian(Why do they only date ... (Sep '09) May 3 valerie 197
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC