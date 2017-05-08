Family-friendly things to do: Ride bikes, meet marine animal moms

To celebrate Mother's Day Weekend, the Seaquarium is offering free admission to all mothers who bring a card for the park's marine animal moms - plus, up to four guests will receive 50 percent off regular admission. Details: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-365-2501 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; regular admission $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.

