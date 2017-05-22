Family-friendly things to do: Concerts and Memorial Day
In recognition of their service to our country, "Salute to Heroes" Week offers all veterans, active duty military, police, fire, law enforcement and EMT personnel free admission to Miami Seaquarium through Monday - plus, up to four guests will receive 50% off regular admission. Details: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-365-2501 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; regular admission $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
