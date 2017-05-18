Eli n, the film about an epic custody battle, makes its Miami debut May 31
Juan Miguel GonzA lez holds his son EliA n after a reunion at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 22, 2000. Seized by armed agents before dawn, the boy was reunited with his father after a frantic and forceful end to a five-month standoff between the government and the Cuban boy's Miami relatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|7 hr
|Stan Yenz
|10
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Beast 1976
|94
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|May 16
|Wessley
|25
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|May 15
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|May 14
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC