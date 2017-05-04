Educator offers music classes to enrich children's lives from the get-go

From creating simple sounds to more complex rhythms combined with words designed to teach kids everything from life lessons to the alphabet, music can be an important part of the mental maturation process children absorb as they experience one of the most critical stages of their lives. It's so important that Dr. Joy Galliford has made introducing the wonderful world of music to kids her life's work, and now she's making a difference on Key Biscayne.

