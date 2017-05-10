Driver who injured 6 at Dunkina Donut...

Driver who injured 6 at Dunkina Donuts cited for careless driving

9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The woman who mistakenly drove her car into a West Miami-Dade Dunkin' Donuts on Monday, striking an elderly man and injuring five others, was cited for careless driving after the crash, police said. Marta Hernandez, 65, from Miami, had been parked outside the 8290 West Flager St. store Monday morning when she put her white Honda Accord into drive instead of reverse, speeding through the front entrance of the shop and injuring 66-year-old John A. David and five other customers and employees.

