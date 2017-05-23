Downtown offers wish list for Miami general obligation bonds
Directors of Miami's Downtown Development Authority say they are generally in favor of the City of Miami's plan to seek a $275 million general obligation bond issue. But several added that there also must be changes in the city's Capital Improvements Program before any potential bond-funded projects get started.
