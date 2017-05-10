DJ Heron Explains How the Boom Bap All-Stars Formed in Miami

It's been nearly a decade since the iconic Rock the Bells concert brought hip-hop's greatest acts together for a night of epic performances. Back in 2008, monumental emcees like A Tribe Called Quest, the Pharcyde, Nas, MF Doom, Rakim, Mos Def, Talib Kweli, De La Soul, Method Man & Redman, Immortal Technique, Little Brother, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah congregated at Bayfront Park to deliver classics live in front of thousands of fans.

