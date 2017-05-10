Developer pitches plan to build loung...

Developer pitches plan to build lounge on Miamia s historic black beach

14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In an unsolicited proposal, G and G Business Developments has offered to build and operate a $4 million beach pavilion on the southeastern shores of Virginia Key Beach Park. The venue, to be built atop an elevated platform, would include an event space and cafe, although many details remain vague thus far.

