David Beckham ready to buy last parcel for Miami soccer stadium
With a deep-pocketed investor aboard, David Beckham appears ready to buy the three acres needed to complete his Miami stadium site. Miami-Dade commissioners could vote on the pending deal as early as next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Tom_J
|23
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|15 hr
|Stan Yenz
|5
|Lifeguard Pride
|15 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|3
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|16 hr
|malo
|96
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|Mon
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|10
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|Mon
|old friend
|1
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|May 5
|Glasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC