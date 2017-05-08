Coral Gables drivers will officially ...

Coral Gables drivers will officially have to slow down on residential streets

Read more: The Miami Herald

Hoping to reduce injuries from collisions to pedestrians and bicyclists, the City Commission Tuesday gave final approval to a law reducing speed limits on residential streets to 25 mph, down from the state standard of 30 mph, and to 20 mph in gated neighborhoods. Initial approval for the change came in January .

