Commissioner Responsible for Taxpayer-Screwing Marlins Park Runs for Congress
Miamians are still on the hook for more than $2.4 billion in costs for a ballpark they didn't want, all to benefit the most hated owner in professional sports. Taxpayers were so pissed that they recalled Carlos Alvarez, the county mayor who signed off on the deal.
