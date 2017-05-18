Comcast LGBTQ programming now includes made-in-Miami videos
Nicholas Pineiro of Miami made his 'I'm From Driftwood' video six years ago. It's about 'coming out and being gay in Cuban culture' and has had about 21,000 views since 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|21 hr
|Stan Yenz
|10
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Beast 1976
|94
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|May 16
|Wessley
|25
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|May 15
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|May 14
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC