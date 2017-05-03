Coast Guard rescues 34-year-old man off Florida coast
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a 34-year-old man with a neck injury Monday, May 1, 2017 approximately 16 miles east of Miami. The helicopter crew flew him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further medical care.
