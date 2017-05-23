Christine Rupp: Guiding Dade Heritage Trust to preserve historic sites
Since Christine Rupp came to Dade Heritage Trust in December 2015, she's dedicated herself to educating our community about the importance of history, arts and culture, architecture and preservation. People should care about these issues because they can add so much to someone's everyday experience in Miami, Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Nielsb42
|206
|2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|Nielsb42
|233
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|5 hr
|Nielsb42
|24
|We All Stand with Manchester!
|5 hr
|Nielsb42
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|6 hr
|BigBill
|2
|Uber/lift
|Tue
|Nielsb42
|1
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 !
|Tue
|Nielsb42
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC