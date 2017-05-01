Caring for Miami is the Miami-Dade Sc...

Caring for Miami is the Miami-Dade Schools 2016-2017 District-Wide Exemplary Partner

7 hrs ago

Panos: On April 6, the Caring for Miami Backpack Program was honored with the District-Wide Exemplary Dade Partner Award for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Since its inception in 1978, Dade Partners has grown to more than 4,500 entities that have formed thousands of partnerships between their organizations and our schools.

Miami, FL

