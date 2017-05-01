Caring for Miami is the Miami-Dade Schools 2016-2017 District-Wide Exemplary Partner
Panos: On April 6, the Caring for Miami Backpack Program was honored with the District-Wide Exemplary Dade Partner Award for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Since its inception in 1978, Dade Partners has grown to more than 4,500 entities that have formed thousands of partnerships between their organizations and our schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christianity Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|55 min
|Justicia
|14
|Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti...
|21 hr
|Bakers Rack
|1
|1 Dead After Shooting At Chili's Restaurant (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Martyxfl
|1,777
|Google help
|Sat
|royjrlopez
|1
|adam the macho lifeguard and his son danny linc...
|Apr 29
|Mister 33140
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|Apr 28
|Old Millennia Tramp
|9
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|Apr 27
|cool beans
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC