Bullet train's Miami-Orlando route would connect to PortMiami
The high-speed tube train's proposed Florida route would connect to PortMiami and Orlando International Airpor.and "Hyperloop could help move goods inland from the Port of Miami, freeing up space currently used for backland operations, container storage and trucking operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti...
|9 hr
|Bakers Rack
|1
|1 Dead After Shooting At Chili's Restaurant (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|Martyxfl
|1,777
|Google help
|Sat
|royjrlopez
|1
|adam the macho lifeguard and his son danny linc...
|Sat
|Mister 33140
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|Apr 28
|Old Millennia Tramp
|9
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|Apr 27
|cool beans
|2
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Apr 24
|BigBill
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC