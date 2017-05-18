Brightline Train Builds Gigantic Wall Through Overtown, Miami's Historically Black Community

The formerly segregated community, which used to be called "Colored Town," was full of renowned clubs, brightly colored homes, churches, and a thriving mix of Caribbean and African cultures that played itself out in city streets each day. Given that history, it's quite odd that All Aboard Florida, which is trying to build a privately run train line from Orlando to Miami, would plunk a huge wall right in between Overtown and the rest of Downtown Miami.

