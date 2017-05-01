Bal Harbour Rattled by Drug-Related Shooting at Beachfront Condo Tower
Mention Bal Harbour to a random Miamian and only two things will pop to mind: An ber-luxury shopping mall and one of the most notorious speed traps along A1A. Yet that's exactly what Bal Harbour's small police force - fresh off a house cleaning over a major international money laundering scandal - has been grappling with for the past two weeks after a 49-year-old man was shot twice in the parking lot of a beachfront condo building.
