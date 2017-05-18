As Metrorail trims service, late-night riders eye the clock
Quitting time may mean a race against transit cutbacks for Ryan Celestin, a pizza chef who takes the Metrorail home from Pinecrest to Overtown most nights. He often catches a northbound train after 11 p.m., brushing close to the new shutdown time for the county's strapped rail system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|Sun
|Maxwell Totts
|12
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Sun
|Mitch Pickles
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sun
|Donald Trumps Reason
|22
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 !
|Sun
|Alex Baldwin - Ma...
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Prophet tick
|11
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Midwestern
|51
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC