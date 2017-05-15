Art March, a Series of Protests Planned Across the Country, Started in Miami
Miami artist Stuart Sheldon, who created the politically charged work above, is working with the organizers of the Art March. The Artist March is a grassroots movement founded by Miami-based artist Alessandra Mondolfi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Modeling Companies
|3 hr
|Catalina
|1
|Lifeguard Pride
|Mon
|Lifeguard
|8
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|Mon
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|May 12
|Old Friend
|4
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|May 11
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC