Appointments by Gov. Rick Scott for Thursday, May 25, 2017

Governor Rick Scott today announced 11 reappointments to various boards and commissions throughout the state following the Florida Senate's failure to consider them for confirmation by adjournment sine die of the 2017 regular legislative session: Ambassador John Rood, 62, of Jacksonville, is the chairman of the Vestcor Companies, Inc. He is reappointed for a term beginning May 25, 2017, and ending June 30, 2017. Samuel "Bo" Spring, 41, of Port Saint Joe, is the managing member of Big Fish Construction LLC. He is reappointed for a term beginning May 25, 2017, and ending March 1, 2020.

