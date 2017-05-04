After a four-year slide, South Florid...

After a four-year slide, South Florida trade prospects improving

Read more: The Miami Herald

The dollar volume of trade through the Miami Customs District slid for the fourth straight year in 2016, but there are indications that the long decline may be over. Total trade in the Miami district, which includes South Florida airports and seaports, fell 2.21 percent to $104.5 billion, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Data by WorldCity.

