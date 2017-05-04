After a four-year slide, South Florida trade prospects improving
The dollar volume of trade through the Miami Customs District slid for the fourth straight year in 2016, but there are indications that the long decline may be over. Total trade in the Miami district, which includes South Florida airports and seaports, fell 2.21 percent to $104.5 billion, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Data by WorldCity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|8 hr
|Squirts McGiggles
|1
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Dirty Dog
|94
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|Fri
|Glasses
|1
|Lifeguard Pride
|Thu
|You Lying Sack of...
|2
|Khloe and Kim Kardashian(Why do they only date ... (Sep '09)
|May 3
|valerie
|197
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|May 1
|Justicia
|14
|Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti...
|Apr 30
|Bakers Rack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC