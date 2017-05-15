Actor who played Suge Knight in Strai...

Actor who played Suge Knight in Straight Outta Compton arrested in Miami area

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The actor who portrayed future rap mogul Suge Knight in the movie "Straight Outta Compton" was arrested early Monday after police said he beat up a security guard at a Sunny Isles Beach resort. Taylor played a small role in the critically acclaimed 2015 movie about the ground-breaking Southern California hip-hop ground N.W.A. He played the part of Marion "Suge" Knight, who aligned with rapper Dr. Dre to start Death Row Records, and is now jailed awaiting trial on a murder charge .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 6 hr Habit 93
Lifeguard Pride 16 hr Lifeguard 8
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... 16 hr Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Sun Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 12 Old Friend 4
Buy Fake Ids Fake Social Security Cards Fake Bi... (Nov '16) May 12 Andrea Grason 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC