A tale of two homes: Does Miami lawma...

A tale of two homes: Does Miami lawmaker live in district she represents?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

She's got plenty of practice: Baez doesn't appear to live in the House district she represents, either - in possible violation of the Florida Constitution. Her residence continues to be a prim Coral Gables house with a stack of her old campaign yard signs leaning against one of the porch walls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modeling Companies 11 hr Catalina 1
Lifeguard Pride Mon Lifeguard 8
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... Mon Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Sun Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 12 Old Friend 4
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... May 11 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC