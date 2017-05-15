A tale of two homes: Does Miami lawmaker live in district she represents?
She's got plenty of practice: Baez doesn't appear to live in the House district she represents, either - in possible violation of the Florida Constitution. Her residence continues to be a prim Coral Gables house with a stack of her old campaign yard signs leaning against one of the porch walls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Modeling Companies
|11 hr
|Catalina
|1
|Lifeguard Pride
|Mon
|Lifeguard
|8
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|Mon
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|May 12
|Old Friend
|4
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|May 11
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC