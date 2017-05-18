a My whole life was focused on drugsa : Chef talks addiction in the industry
Chef Danny Serfer can't remember the first time he cooked a meal or the best dish he's ever tasted - but he can remember the first time he did drugs. Serfer is a recovering alcoholic and drug addict going on 10 years of recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|3 hr
|Stan Yenz
|10
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|Beast 1976
|94
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|May 16
|Wessley
|25
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|May 15
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|May 14
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC