a My whole life was focused on drugsa...

a My whole life was focused on drugsa : Chef talks addiction in the industry

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Chef Danny Serfer can't remember the first time he cooked a meal or the best dish he's ever tasted - but he can remember the first time he did drugs. Serfer is a recovering alcoholic and drug addict going on 10 years of recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifeguard Pride 3 hr Stan Yenz 10
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 21 hr Beast 1976 94
need boy in Miami (Jul '16) May 16 Wessley 25
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... May 15 Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) May 14 Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC