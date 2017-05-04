a Heroa cop in library shootout involved in two other shootings, and wounded in one
Six years ago, after a mentally ill Air Force veteran shot Miami-Dade police officer Saul Rodriguez's partner point blank in the chest, Rodriguez returned fire and killed the man. In 2013, Rodriguez was shot in the stomach by a man who stole the officer's patrol car after robbing a Walgreens and who would later be killed in a hail of more than 300 bullets from police officers.
