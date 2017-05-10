10 Decadent Ways to Celebrate National Burger Month
Restaurants all across Miami are serving up their take on the classic burger to celebrate May a.k.a. National Burger Month. To help you celebrate, we narrowed it down to 10 mouthwatering options around the Magic City.
