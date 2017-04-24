Zoo Miami lion receives root canal and pedicure

Kwame, a 9-year-old, 410-pound male lion at Zoo Miami was immobilized on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, and brought to the zoo's hospital to receive a root canal on a lower left canine tooth as well as a pedicure. In addition, a small mole was discovered and removed by Zoo Chief Veterinarian Dr. Gwen Myers to be examined for the presence of skin cancer.

