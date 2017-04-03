WOW takes flight from Miami

WOW takes flight from Miami

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Overtown Visitor Center is working to bring the arts and culture of the area to not just residents, but to people coming from other areas, says Kamila Pritchett, development coordinator for the Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12) 12 hr Angierod180 50
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! 21 hr AMERICAN JUSTICE ... 1
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard Thu Denmark Dick 1
Angelina castro Wed Krazy glue 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo... Apr 4 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 5
News Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ... Apr 3 In need of good l... 1
Marines (May '11) Apr 2 Trump your President 37
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC