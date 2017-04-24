When Airbnb goes wrong: A Miami story
Jose Gonzalez was walking his two sons to his car early one morning to drive them to school when he glanced across the street and had to do a double-take. "It's 7 in the morning and some guy is changing, opening the back of the trunk of his car, taking out his clothes, and pulling down his pants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|49 min
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|1
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|18 hr
|BigBill
|6
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Hmmm
|205
|Acewhole Ventura
|Sun
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|12
|Miami Beach could allow three medical marijuana...
|Apr 21
|Bois and da hood
|1
|hear.com Scam (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Indian Creek Geek
|6
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|stevevolkano
|13
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC