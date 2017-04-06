What is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doing with the rapper Pitbull in Miami?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events On Wednesday, the education secretary visited an all-girls charter school in Washington D.C., along with first lady Melania Trump and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan. In a statement afterward, DeVos emphasized her support for school choice by saying that Excel Academy "is a shining example of a school meeting the needs of its students, parents and community" and shows "the transformation that can happen when parents are empowered to choose the education setting that best fits their child's individual needs."

