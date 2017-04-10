West Miami celebrates Easter and the ...

West Miami celebrates Easter and the citya s 70th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

James and Olivia Pena, pose with the Easter bunny during the city of West Miami 70th anniversary party at Cooper Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Community leaders, including past and present elected officials, join West Miami Mayor Eduardo H. Muhina and Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, center, as she presented the county keys during West Miami's 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park on Saturday April 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard 3 hr BigBill 6
Late night sexting fun (Nov '13) 8 hr Dezzill 2
Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w... 23 hr John jon 3
looking for boi Wed Bad Bad Bad Bad Boi 10
National Geographic published photographer in C... Wed LovesDogs 1
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! Wed Woody Alien Paragay 3
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Apr 9 Pack attack 84
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC