Wednesday afternoon shooting injures one in Coconut Grove

An early afternoon Coconut Grove shooting about 300 yards from an elementary school sent one man to the hospital Wednesday. Miami police say they found a 26-year-old man shot in a foot upon responding to a shots fired call from 3681 Florida Ave. at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday.

