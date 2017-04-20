Venezuela opposition vows fresh protests despite deaths
Opponents of the Venezuelan government vowed fresh huge protests on Thursday, upping the ante in their bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro after a day of deadly clashes in the oil-rich but beleaguered nation. A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman died after being shot Wednesday during massive protests, and a soldier outside Caracas was said to have been killed, bringing to eight the number of people killed this month in a mounting political crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hear.com Scam (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|5
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|19 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Wed
|stevevolkano
|13
|looking for boi
|Wed
|Torrid
|13
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Torrid
|63
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Apr 14
|Erikg
|93
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 13
|Arealmother
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC