Velvet Creme Doughnuts to Open on Calle Ocho
It's been more than a year and a half since Velvet Creme , an iconic Miami doughnut shop, announced its reopening after a 15-year hiatus. As of Monday, April 17, the store officially broke ground on Calle Ocho, signaling a resurrection of its original flagship location, which opened on Eighth Street Street in 1947.
