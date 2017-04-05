UM students arrested in prostitution sting
Two University of Miami students, 23-year-old Acacia Friedman and 21-year-old Maury Noun, were arrested on March 29 in a prostitution sting by the Coral Gables Police Department. A third student, Samara Charlotin, 19, was also arrested.
