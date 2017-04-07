Trump's controversial education secre...

Trump's controversial education secretary visits university, then...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

President Donald Trump's controversial education secretary paid a whirlwind visit to Miami on Thursday, making her first stop at a public university since taking office. Betsy DeVos started the day at CARE Elementary, a Christian school in Overtown, before visiting Florida International University, where she toured a nursing simulation lab and took questions from students and faculty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! 3 hr Battle Axe 2
cruise ships & sex trafficking Fri xxx 5
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard Fri Maxwell Totts 2
Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12) Thu Angierod180 50
Angelina castro Wed Krazy glue 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo... Apr 4 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 5
News Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ... Apr 3 In need of good l... 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,146,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC