Trump's controversial education secretary visits university, then...
President Donald Trump's controversial education secretary paid a whirlwind visit to Miami on Thursday, making her first stop at a public university since taking office. Betsy DeVos started the day at CARE Elementary, a Christian school in Overtown, before visiting Florida International University, where she toured a nursing simulation lab and took questions from students and faculty.
