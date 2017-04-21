Tour the stunning home of the family that built Miami 0:0
A massive oak stands guard at the sevenbedroom residence, which was built as a tropical take on Frank Lloyd Wright, using simple materials like Florida Keystone , glass and an anodized, Champagne-colored window trim. A 35-foot water feature ripples around the master suite while an oak "eyebrow" beam shades the walls of glass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Beach could allow three medical marijuana...
|10 hr
|Bois and da hood
|1
|hear.com Scam (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Indian Creek Geek
|6
|looking for boi
|10 hr
|Straight Steve
|14
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Thu
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Wed
|stevevolkano
|13
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Torrid
|63
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Apr 14
|Erikg
|93
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC