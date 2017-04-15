Top Chef Jeremy Ford Leaves Matador R...

Top Chef Jeremy Ford Leaves Matador Room for Grove Bay Hospitality Group Partnership

Jeremy Ford has left Matador Room at the Miami Beach Edition hotel to form a partnership with Grove Bay Hospitality Group. Ford, most famously, won the title of Top Chef on the award-winning Bravo television series last year.

