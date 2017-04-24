The Ultimate Guide to the Best Oyster & Rose Pairings around Miami
The battle between West Coast and East Coast continues - only this time, we're talking oysters. Whether BluePoints or Kumamotos, who gives a shuck! Though favoritism is based on personal taste, one thing is certain: Paired with a crisp ros during the summer season, oysters and wine make the perfect pair.
