The rise and fall of the mall that changed Miami
Marilyn and Philip Newman have run Newman's Bakery at the Omni Mall since the mall opened 21 years ago. The mall gave workers in downtown Miami somewhere to spend their lunch hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile
|1 hr
|Archangel
|3
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|1 hr
|BigBill
|6
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Hmmm
|205
|Acewhole Ventura
|Sun
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|12
|Miriam Fer
|Sat
|SmallHoove
|1
|Miami Beach could allow three medical marijuana...
|Apr 21
|Bois and da hood
|1
|hear.com Scam (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Indian Creek Geek
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC