The Most Miami Moments in Bayside Marketplace History
Six years after Time magazine claimed Miami was a paradise lost to drugs, crime and corruption, Bayside Marketplace opened its doors in the hopes of revitalizing downtown Miami. The two-story, open-air mall turns 30 this year, and remains the city's waterfront darling.
