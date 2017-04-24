The Life and Times of Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
She was the first Hispanic woman elected to the Florida House and Senate, and the first state lawmaker to serve while expecting. She also became the first Cuban-American ever to win a job in the U.S. Congress - a post she's held onto for nearly 30 years even as her party shifted to the right and her constituency moved to the left.
