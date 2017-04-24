The Life and Times of Ileana Ros-Leht...

The Life and Times of Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

She was the first Hispanic woman elected to the Florida House and Senate, and the first state lawmaker to serve while expecting. She also became the first Cuban-American ever to win a job in the U.S. Congress - a post she's held onto for nearly 30 years even as her party shifted to the right and her constituency moved to the left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti... 12 hr Bakers Rack 1
News 1 Dead After Shooting At Chili's Restaurant (Feb '08) 21 hr Martyxfl 1,777
Google help Sat royjrlopez 1
adam the macho lifeguard and his son danny linc... Sat Mister 33140 1
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! Apr 28 Old Millennia Tramp 9
my theme song (a hero's worship) Apr 27 cool beans 2
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee Apr 24 BigBill 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,692,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC