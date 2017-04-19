The Dolphins held a clinic at their facility Tuesday. (Miami...
As part of their community involvement, the Dolphins held a wide-ranging safety seminar for 49 high school football coaches from Palm Beach, Broward and Dade Counties in advance of spring practices. The team worked with USA Football and had special instructors on hand to cover concussions, heart issues, proper equipment usage, how to handle the heat in South Florida and shoulder tackling techniques.
