CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] The Biltmore Hotel Commissions D'Shakil Designs and Studio 5 Design + Architecture to Design New Enhancements to its Legendary Main Lobby The Biltmore Hotel , a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, announced today that it has engaged with D'Shakil Designs and Studio 5 Design + Architecture to design new enhancements to the hotel's legendary main lobby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.