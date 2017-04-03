Sushi Sake Opens on Biscayne in Downt...

Sushi Sake Opens on Biscayne in Downtown Miami

Miami's own sushi restaurant chain, Sushi Sake , will open its 14th location on Monday, April 10 in downtown Miami. Located across from the American Airlines Arena along Biscayne Boulevard, the 3,500 sqaure-foot space with an adjacent outdoor terrace is the largest Sushi Sake outpost yet.

