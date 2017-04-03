Sushi Sake Opens on Biscayne in Downtown Miami
Miami's own sushi restaurant chain, Sushi Sake , will open its 14th location on Monday, April 10 in downtown Miami. Located across from the American Airlines Arena along Biscayne Boulevard, the 3,500 sqaure-foot space with an adjacent outdoor terrace is the largest Sushi Sake outpost yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cruise ships & sex trafficking
|2 hr
|xxx
|5
|Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard
|11 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|2
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|Thu
|Angierod180
|50
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|Thu
|AMERICAN JUSTICE ...
|1
|Angelina castro
|Wed
|Krazy glue
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo...
|Apr 4
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ...
|Apr 3
|In need of good l...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC