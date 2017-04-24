Son of Miamia s mayor announces campaign for City Commission
More than 20 years after his father made the jump from Miami media member to politician, the eldest son of Miami's mayor is hoping to follow in TomA s P. Regalado's footsteps. The younger Regalado acknowledged in an interview that after months of hedging he's decided to run to represent the city's third district, which stretches from West Brickell through Little Havana.
