Shooter wounds two at Florida gym before he is killed: media

A gunman opened fire inside a gym at an upscale shopping mall outside Miami on Saturday afternoon, wounding two people before he was killed, Miami-Dade County police told local media. The shooting occurred at the Equinox Fitness Club in Coral Gables, Florida, according to ABC's Local 10 News and the Miami Herald newspaper.

